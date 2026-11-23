Korea's exports are expected to exceed $1 trillion for the second consecutive year in 2027 on continued global demand for semiconductors, a state-run think tank said Monday.

The Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET) forecast that Korea will post $1.32 trillion in exports in 2027, up 14.1 percent from this year's estimate of $1.16 trillion.

The trade surplus is expected to rise to $455.9 billion next year from $377.8 billion this year.

The KIET said exports are expected to expand 33.9 percent on-year in the first half of 2027, driven by increasing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, while they are forecast to contract 0.7 percent in the second half due to a base effect and a correction in memory chip prices.

As strong semiconductor exports are expected to boost domestic demand, the KIET projected Asia's fourth-largest economy will grow 3.5 percent next year.

However, the KIET highlighted lingering uncertainties over U.S. trade policies, global AI investments and further developments in the war in the Middle East as possible downside risks.

The KIET projected private consumption to increase 2.3 percent from a year earlier in 2027, driven by improvements in income and purchasing power.

Facility and construction investment are forecast to rise 7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, on semiconductor-related investments.