The industry minister said Monday the petrochemical sector should accelerate its restructuring efforts to enhance its competitiveness.

In August last year, 16 petrochemicals companies drew up business reorganization plans.

Two restructuring schemes were approved by the government earlier this year, but a business reorganization plan for the Ulsan industrial complex has not been finalized.

In a meeting with heads of major petrochemicals companies, such as LG Chem Ltd. and GS-Caltex Corp., Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan urged petrochemicals companies to draw up their final restructuring plans.

"All companies should share the responsibility for the future of the sector," Kim said, adding that all discussions should be done before the end of the year.

Kim said all necessary measures will be provided to help the sector take a leap forward to remain competitive.

The local petrochemical sector has been facing a prolonged oversupply leading to low prices, especially amid the economic slowdown.

The government wants local businesses in the sector to sharply cut their output and streamline their business portfolio.