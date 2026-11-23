Industry minister urges petrochem sector to rev up restructuring
Summary
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan urged petrochemical companies in South Korea to finalize restructuring plans before the end of the year. He made the appeal at a meeting with executives from companies including LG Chem and GS-Caltex. Two restructuring schemes have received government approval, while a plan for the Ulsan industrial complex remains unfinished. The government wants companies to cut output and streamline their business portfolios amid prolonged oversupply and low prices.
Key Facts
- Sixteen petrochemical companies drew up business reorganization plans in August last year.
- The government approved two restructuring schemes earlier this year.
- Kim said the government would provide necessary measures to help the sector remain competitive.
- The article attributes low prices to prolonged oversupply, particularly amid an economic slowdown.
The industry minister said Monday the petrochemical sector should accelerate its restructuring efforts to enhance its competitiveness.
In August last year, 16 petrochemicals companies drew up business reorganization plans.
Two restructuring schemes were approved by the government earlier this year, but a business reorganization plan for the Ulsan industrial complex has not been finalized.
In a meeting with heads of major petrochemicals companies, such as LG Chem Ltd. and GS-Caltex Corp., Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan urged petrochemicals companies to draw up their final restructuring plans.
"All companies should share the responsibility for the future of the sector," Kim said, adding that all discussions should be done before the end of the year.
Kim said all necessary measures will be provided to help the sector take a leap forward to remain competitive.
The local petrochemical sector has been facing a prolonged oversupply leading to low prices, especially amid the economic slowdown.
The government wants local businesses in the sector to sharply cut their output and streamline their business portfolio.
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