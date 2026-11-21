"I'm worried everything will sell out. They'll keep restocking, right?"

A long line of customers stretched outside the Chiikawa Shop on the third floor of I'Park Mall in Yongsan District, Seoul, Nov. 5. A quick count put the number of people waiting at well over 50. They had come to buy merchandise featuring characters from the Japanese animated series "Chiikawa."

One shopper, surnamed Kim, 27, emerged carrying a large bag filled with stuffed toys, figurines and key rings. "I came to love the animation because I find hope in the way Chiikawa overcomes life's hardships and grows along the way," Kim said with a laugh. "I kept adding things to my basket and ended up spending 460,000 won ($315)."

"Chiikawa," created by Japanese manga artist Nagano, depicts the everyday lives of characters collectively described as "something small and cute." In Korea, the series has gained a large following not only among children but also among people in their 20s and 30s. The theatrical film "Chiikawa: The Secret of Mermaid Island," which opened Sept. 30, had attracted approximately 2.95 million moviegoers as of Nov. 16. On secondhand trading platforms, some limited-edition character plush toys are listed for prices over 100,000 won.

The secret to Chiikawa's popularity lies in its realistic worldview, hidden beneath its adorable exterior. The manga features Chiikawa, a timid and tearful character; Hachiware, who is kindhearted; and Usagi, who is free-spirited. The characters make a living by pulling weeds and hunting down dangerous monsters. They also take qualification exams in hopes of earning higher wages or pursuing the jobs they want. Their income varies depending on their certification level. Chiikawa, for instance, becomes disheartened after failing an exam that Hachiware passes.

The characters' struggles to get through each day while working hard for a better tomorrow resonate with the lives of young people today. Yoo, 24, who is preparing for employment, said, "I saw myself in scenes where they buy workbooks and study late into the night to earn certifications, or visit a noodle restaurant looking for work."

The characters' struggles with housing also mirror reality. Chiikawa wins a home through a prize drawing, while Hachiware lives in a cave. Choi Chang-sun, 28, who visited the shop with his older sister from Incheon's Yeonsu District, said, "I could relate to how their living situations differ depending on the outcome of a housing subscription lottery, just as in our own lives. I was drawn to their mature side, which contrasts with their cute appearance."

Another appeal lies in the characters' friendships and the way they comfort one another despite their difficult circumstances. University student Jung Yeon-jae, 22, was particularly impressed by scenes in which Hachiware, having passed a qualification exam, helps the unsuccessful Chiikawa study for another attempt.

"I found it heartwarming to see them support one another, whether by buying a friend a meal or sharing tips on something they're good at," Jung said.

Choi Eun-seo, 15, added, "I was moved by how Chiikawa, who is usually timid and clumsy, finds the courage to stand up to frightening monsters for the sake of friends. I feel even more attached to the character because we have similar sides."

Experts say Chiikawa's popularity also reflects the "God-saeng" culture among young Koreans — a lifestyle centered on making plans, setting goals and working diligently to achieve them.

"Despite the characters' adorable appearances, the circumstances they face reflect the harsh realities of life," pop culture critic Jung Deok-hyun said. "Their world captures the ambivalent feelings of wanting to work hard while also resigning oneself to the idea that it is difficult to get by otherwise."

Koo Jeong-woo, a sociology professor at Sungkyunkwan University, said, "In Korean society, people face not only the disappointment of failure but also considerable pressure from others' judgments and social stigma. They find the comfort and acceptance that are difficult to obtain in real life in the way these characters support one another."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.