Rail union postpones threatened labor action following train derailment
Summary
The Korean Railway Workers’ Union postponed its planned work-to-rule action in Sejong until Thursday after a freight train derailed at Sojeong-ri Station on the Gyeongbu Line on Saturday morning. The union said it would support the recovery effort and seek measures to prevent a recurrence once the cause is identified. Train services returned to normal Sunday after overnight recovery work, though the union expected full restoration to take longer. Other parts of the union’s labor action will proceed as planned.
Key Facts
- The union had planned to begin the work-to-rule action at 9 a.m. Monday, with workers strictly following work rules.
- The union’s demands include more maintenance and station staff, plus expanded facilities for high-speed train maintenance and storage.
- No casualties were reported, but power outages and track obstructions disrupted services and led to the suspension of regular passenger trains on the line Saturday.
- The union said its campaign for workers in safety-related positions to take scheduled days off and regional nighttime assemblies would continue as planned.
- Korea Railroad Corp. said it would activate an emergency task force and urged passengers to check schedules and consider alternative transportation for important appointments, including university entrance essay exams or interviews.
The Korean Railway Workers' Union said Sunday it has postponed its planned work-to-rule action to later this week to prioritize the restoration of train services following a recent freight train derailment.
The union had planned to launch the work-to-rule action at 9 a.m. Monday, with workers strictly following work rules to demand more maintenance and station staff, and expanded facilities for high-speed train maintenance and storage.
But it decided to postpone the labor action by three days to Thursday, after a freight train derailed at Sojeong-ri Station on the Gyeongbu Line in Sejong on Saturday morning, disrupting train services in the area.
"We will postpone the work-to-rule action until rail services are stabilized and do our best to support the recovery effort," the union said, adding it would call for measures to prevent a recurrence once the cause of the accident is identified.
No casualties were reported, but power outages and track obstructions disrupted services, leading to the suspension of regular passenger trains on the line Saturday.
Train services had returned to normal on Sunday following overnight recovery work, though the union expected full restoration to take more time.
The union, however, said other parts of its labor action, including a campaign to ensure workers in safety-related positions take their scheduled days off and regional nighttime assemblies, would proceed as planned.
In reparation for the labor action, the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) said it will activate an emergency task force. It also urged passengers to check train schedules and consider alternative transportation if they have important appointments, such as university entrance essay exams or interviews.
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