The Korean Railway Workers' Union said Sunday it has postponed its planned work-to-rule action to later this week to prioritize the restoration of train services following a recent freight train derailment.

The union had planned to launch the work-to-rule action at 9 a.m. Monday, with workers strictly following work rules to demand more maintenance and station staff, and expanded facilities for high-speed train maintenance and storage.

But it decided to postpone the labor action by three days to Thursday, after a freight train derailed at Sojeong-ri Station on the Gyeongbu Line in Sejong on Saturday morning, disrupting train services in the area.

"We will postpone the work-to-rule action until rail services are stabilized and do our best to support the recovery effort," the union said, adding it would call for measures to prevent a recurrence once the cause of the accident is identified.

No casualties were reported, but power outages and track obstructions disrupted services, leading to the suspension of regular passenger trains on the line Saturday.

Train services had returned to normal on Sunday following overnight recovery work, though the union expected full restoration to take more time.

The union, however, said other parts of its labor action, including a campaign to ensure workers in safety-related positions take their scheduled days off and regional nighttime assemblies, would proceed as planned.

In reparation for the labor action, the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) said it will activate an emergency task force. It also urged passengers to check train schedules and consider alternative transportation if they have important appointments, such as university entrance essay exams or interviews.