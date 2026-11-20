Authorities began forcibly removing tents and other items Friday from a sit-in protest site at a Seoul park, ending a 169-day standoff triggered by unprecedented ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections.

Officials of the Olympic Park in southern Seoul started clearing tents, chairs and other belongings at around 8 a.m. During the operation, clashes broke out between the officials and protesters, leaving one park official hospitalized with a head injury. Police said they arrested a female protester in her 70s in connection with the assault.

The sit-in began on June 5 when protesters came to the park to block election officials from removing ballot boxes from the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium, which served as a vote-counting facility.

All ballot boxes were eventually retrieved on Oct. 29 by a team led by special counsel Lee Tae-han investigating irregularities linked to the June elections, but many protesters refused to leave.

Park authorities initially asked the remaining protesters to voluntarily clear the site by Nov. 5, but later extended the deadline to Thursday.

Sports authorities estimate that the prolonged occupation caused about 3.1 billion won ($2.32 million) in financial losses, including over 1.8 billion won from canceled events and around 440 million won in lost parking revenue.