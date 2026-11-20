Seoul is turning some of its most recognizable landmarks into ready-made digital backdrops, giving webtoon and animation creators around the world free access to 3D versions of the city's streets, shopping districts and Han River waterfront.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday it will distribute 13 digital assets featuring locations across the capital, including Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Yeouido Park and Banpo Hangang Park, through ACON, a global digital asset platform.

The collection includes five outdoor locations and eight indoor settings, expanding on an initial plan announced in March to produce 3D backgrounds of about two major Seoul landmarks.

The outdoor settings cover two areas around Dongdaemun — DDP and its fashion district, as well as Heunginji Gate and Cheonggye Stream — and three along the Han River, including Yeouido Park and Yeouidaero, Yeouido Hangang Park and Banpo Bridge and Some Sevit.

Nighttime scenes, including illuminated buildings, fireworks around Some Sevit and views of Banpo Bridge, are also included to accommodate genres ranging from romantic fantasy to cyberpunk and action.

The eight indoor environments include Dongdaemun clothing and fabric markets, a Han River Bus terminal, a riverside convenience store, a restaurant at Some Sevit and snack shops, convenience stores and cafes near DDP.

The assets also feature everyday details such as instant noodle cookers, food trucks and street food stalls, allowing creators to build more realistic scenes.

Available to creators in more than 140 countries, the files can be downloaded for free after registering on ACON and are provided in SketchUp format, with viewer files also available for users without the software.

Commercial use is permitted, provided creators credit the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Business Agency in their works; resale or paid distribution of the asset files themselves is prohibited.

"We hope this free distribution of 3D digital assets will provide practical assistance to young and emerging creators who face time and cost burdens in producing backgrounds," said Kim Hyun-woo, head of the city's Economic Affairs Office.

"We hope this will help introduce Seoul's diverse landmarks to audiences around the world through K-content, including webtoons and animations, and enhance the value of Seoul's city brand."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.