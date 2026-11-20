



Reaching $1 trillion in exports is difficult, but falling back is easy.



Kim Jong-hoon, who led negotiations for the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA), described Korea's historic achievement of $1 trillion in exports as a remarkable accomplishment, but cautioned that a closer look reveals an economy heavily reliant on semiconductors.

Speaking at the Korea Times headquarters in central Seoul on Tuesday, two days before the milestone was reached, Kim identified the country's growing dependence on semiconductors as a major downside of the achievement.

"Put positively, semiconductors are driving exports. But from a more concerning perspective, we are overly dependent on a single sector," he said. "To strengthen our economic fundamentals, we need to build up areas where we remain vulnerable."

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, cumulative exports from January to October this year reached $930 billion, an increase of approximately $350.9 billion from the same period last year. Semiconductors accounted for $261.4 billion, or 74 percent, of that increase. Their share of total exports also nearly doubled, rising from 23.4 percent to 42.7 percent.

"We don't know how long the semiconductor cycle will last, and if it turns downward, we could face another difficult period," Kim said.

He also pointed to shifts in the U.S. political landscape as a potential risk. Investments by American Big Tech companies in artificial intelligence (AI) have driven up both demand for and prices of memory chips, pushing Korea's semiconductor exports to the United States to $55.4 billion in the January-October period, more than five times the figure recorded a year earlier.

"If the political administration in the United States changes, discussions on AI regulation could intensify, potentially having a significant impact on the semiconductor industry," he said. "It is difficult to build something up, but it can fall in a very unexpected way."

The global trade environment also presents considerable challenges for Korea's export-driven economy, as countries increasingly erect trade barriers and the international trading order becomes fragmented.

"When I left the government in 2011, globalization was the defining issue. It has been a long time since I heard that word," Kim said. "The term globalization has virtually disappeared as countries increasingly put their own interests first."

The growing trade surplus with the United States, fueled by the semiconductor boom, could also become a source of friction amid these changing dynamics.

"American companies bought our products because they needed them; we didn't force them to take our goods," Kim said. "But trade is an area where even transactions that should have been settled by economic logic can become contentious. Trade must be viewed alongside national security."

Although some have questioned the relevance of FTAs, Kim argued that the framework remains viable for trade with countries other than the United States and China.

"The FTA framework, under which countries still trade according to agreed rules, remains intact with nations other than the U.S. and China," he said.

One prominent example is the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"Korea is an open economy, and if we cannot get a foothold in the CPTPP, we have no alternative measures," he said.

Acknowledging opposition from the agricultural sector, whose interests are closely tied to the issue, Kim stressed the need to strengthen the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program to help industries adversely affected by trade liberalization recover and regain competitiveness.

Kim also called for Korea to accelerate efforts to identify new growth engines, citing physical AI, drones and biotechnology as promising sectors.

"We can become sufficiently competitive if we cultivate young talent," he said.

"Reaching $1 trillion in exports is difficult, but falling back is easy," Kim added, reiterating the need to prepare for difficult times while conditions are favorable.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







