Public Wi-Fi near test sites nationwide were switched off Wednesday evening, and test-takers will be allowed to bring only graphite pencils into exam rooms. Authorities are racing to prevent artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating on Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

The CSAT is a nationwide standardized exam that largely determines university admissions in Korea. Concerns grew after the top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam admitted to photographing questions with a hidden camera and checking AI-generated answers on a smartphone.

The government asked Korea’s three mobile carriers — SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus — to suspend Wi-Fi within 100 meters of every test site. They are shutting down public Wi-Fi and their own Wi-Fi services from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. The shutdown covers networks inside schools as well as public hotspots nearby.

The networks are run by different operators, including central and local governments, regional education offices and the carriers. The government therefore asked each operator to cooperate separately. Most equipment is being disabled remotely, mainly by stopping the broadcast of network names, known as SSIDs, so that devices cannot see the networks. In some cases, operators are cutting the backhaul, the line linking the equipment to the internet. Older equipment is being switched off on site.

The shutdown is meant to stop test-takers from using smart glasses or tiny cameras to send questions out and get AI-generated answers back. However, routers installed by private individuals and tethering, which lets a phone share its mobile data connection, cannot be blocked in bulk.

The carriers said they will hand over access times, locations and other records to investigators on lawful request if suspected cheating comes to light after the exam.

The Ministry of Education also issued an urgent notice Wednesday changing what students may bring. Test-takers were previously allowed to bring their own black felt-tip pens for marking answer sheets, correction tape, erasers and pencil lead. Now they may bring only graphite pencils. The other four items will be handed out at test sites.

The ministry said the change is meant to stop cheating with tiny cameras or communication devices disguised as stationery. Students who bring banned items must leave them in their bags outside the classroom. Anyone found carrying them during the test will have them confiscated and checked for misuse. Personal pencil sharpeners are also banned.

Educators questioned whether such last-minute steps will work.

The Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations said the plan shifts the burden onto proctors with little preparation.

“Proctors are being called up in a rush two days before the exam, trained the next day and sent in the day after,” the group said.

“Will that give them the expertise to identify sophisticated AI cheating?”