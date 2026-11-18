Lee orders review of CSAT time extension over disaster alerts
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung instructed his government late Tuesday to consider extending Thursday’s nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) by the time lost if an emergency alert causes a test-taker’s device to sound and requires intervention and removal from the room. He said necessary measures should take two to three minutes unless there are multiple cheating cases. The government had announced an alert before the exam to detect phones not turned in, and Lee also asked officials to consider sending random alerts during the test. He gave that instruction while chairing a video meeting from Manila.
Key Facts
- Lee shared a post on X by a user concerned that loud disaster alerts during the CSAT could negatively affect test-takers.
- The government’s announced measures included banning all electronic devices from test rooms and sending an emergency alert just before the exam begins.
- Lee was visiting Manila to attend the annual ASEAN summit when he presided over the meeting on anti-cheating measures.
President Lee Jae Myung has instructed his government to consider extending the exam time for Thursday's nationwide college entrance exam as test-takers may be disrupted by disaster alert messages issued to prevent cheating using artificial intelligence (AI).
Lee disclosed the instruction late Tuesday in a post on X, sharing a post by another user who expressed concern that loud disaster alerts sounding during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) could negatively affect test-takers.
"I have already instructed (the government) to consider extending the exam end time by the amount of time lost, if a test-taker's communication device goes off due to an emergency alert, requiring intervention by a proctor and the test-taker's removal from the testing room," the president said.
"Unless there are multiple cases of cheating, the necessary measures should take just two to three minutes."
On Tuesday, the government announced a set of measures to prevent AI-enabled cheating during the CSAT, including banning all electronic devices from test rooms and sending out an emergency alert message just before the exam begins to detect any mobile phones that have not been turned in.
Lee subsequently instructed the government to consider sending out random disaster alerts during the exam, while presiding over a meeting on anti-cheating measures via video link from Manila, where he was visiting to attend the annual ASEAN summit.
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