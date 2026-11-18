President Lee Jae Myung has instructed his government to consider extending the exam time for Thursday's nationwide college entrance exam as test-takers may be disrupted by disaster alert messages issued to prevent cheating using artificial intelligence (AI).

Lee disclosed the instruction late Tuesday in a post on X, sharing a post by another user who expressed concern that loud disaster alerts sounding during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) could negatively affect test-takers.

"I have already instructed (the government) to consider extending the exam end time by the amount of time lost, if a test-taker's communication device goes off due to an emergency alert, requiring intervention by a proctor and the test-taker's removal from the testing room," the president said.

"Unless there are multiple cases of cheating, the necessary measures should take just two to three minutes."

On Tuesday, the government announced a set of measures to prevent AI-enabled cheating during the CSAT, including banning all electronic devices from test rooms and sending out an emergency alert message just before the exam begins to detect any mobile phones that have not been turned in.

Lee subsequently instructed the government to consider sending out random disaster alerts during the exam, while presiding over a meeting on anti-cheating measures via video link from Manila, where he was visiting to attend the annual ASEAN summit.