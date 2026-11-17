Korea's science ministry advised companies Wednesday to carry out emergency security checks and update their systems after vulnerabilities were discovered in the widely used Java programming language.

The vulnerabilities found in OpenJDK, an open-source implementation of the Java Platform, could allow malicious actors to execute malware on affected systems, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

Oracle Corp., the company that maintains Java, said it is preparing to release security patches for 11 vulnerabilities, which it evaluates at a CVSS 3.1 severity score of 8.1, the second-highest in its four-tier system.

Java is widely used to develop Android applications, banking systems, cloud services and other software.

It is also frequently used in the government information systems, with more than 71 percent of such programs created with the Java language as of the end of 2025, according to government data.

The latest discovery follows two security vulnerabilities found late last month in PHP, another widely used programming language.

The PHP vulnerabilities led to widespread disruptions to government and corporate websites worldwide, prompting South Korea to raise its cybersecurity alert level by one notch to "caution."

Java is more widely used than PHP, raising concerns about the potential impact of the newly discovered vulnerabilities.