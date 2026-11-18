Korea announced Wednesday a finalized plan to establish a single military academy for joint education and training while retaining the existing school of each armed service as regional campuses in a bid to ease pushback from opponents.

The plan, finalized at a meeting between the government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), is seen as a retreat from the original proposal to merge the academies of the Army, Air Force and Navy as Seoul sought to offer a compromise amid strong pushback from alumni groups, cadets and other stakeholders.

Central to the revision is a plan to relocate the Korea Military Academy, the Army college, from Seoul to a site in the central Chungcheong region, a move fiercely opposed by the academy's alumni and cadets.

The main military academy will be established at the Jaundae military complex in the central city of Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of the capital.

The Navy Academy and the Air Force Academy will stay in their current locations — in the southern coastal county of Jinhae and the central provincial city of Cheongju, respectively, and will be responsible for branch-specific training, along with the new Army school.

The revised plan adopts a so-called 1-2-1 model, where cadets complete shared coursework in their first and final years at the joint military academy and spend their second and third years for specialized training at their respective schools.

"For specialized training during the second and third years, it is more efficient to keep the Navy and Air Force academies at their current locations, but we needed to find a new location for the Army academy," Rep. Kim Byung-joo told reporters after a policy coordination meeting between party and government officials.

The exact relocation site for the Army academy in the Chungcheong region has yet to be decided, Kim added.

The new admission system will apply to cadets entering in 2029.

Given the construction timelines for the planned joint academy and new Army campus, along with legislative and other required procedures, the government expects to be able to open the new facilities in 2032, a defense ministry official told reporters.

This means that Army cadets will take classes at the current academy in northern Seoul until the new facilities open.

Under the plan, aspiring cadets will still apply for a specific branch, as they currently do, but will be allowed to switch branches after their first year.

The new joint academy will select Marine Corps cadets within the Navy's quota from the start to train them in branch-specific skills, such as amphibious landings, as part of a broader push to elevate the corps' standing on par with the Army, Navy and Air Force, the official said.

The revision also includes a plan to establish a new graduate school for master's and doctoral courses at the main campus to offer a path for in-depth military education.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul expressed his commitment to establishing the combined academy to nurture creative talent capable of breaking away from conventional educational frameworks.

"By having Army, Navy and Air Force cadets train together and unite as a single warrior community, we will foster them into key leaders of our military capable of prevailing on any battlefield," Kang said during the meeting.

Kang also stressed the need to set a "clear and bold direction," while reviewing the implementation process in a "thorough and prudent" manner.

The new military academy will operate directly under the ministry, unlike the existing academies that fall under each individual armed service, the ministry said, citing the need for a "consistent and balanced" management and oversight in budget and other related policies.

The revision backtracks from an initial July proposal to merge the three service academies into a single institution and close down the existing schools.

Amid growing opposition to the plan, Kang, a retired Army general, had signaled an adjustment to the initial framework, highlighting that the move is not aimed at abolishing the three academies.

Alumni groups have denounced the planned integration as an attempt to weaken the core identity and capabilities of each military branch.

Army college graduates, in particular, have argued that it was a politically driven move by the Lee Jae Myung administration to curb the Army's influence over its involvement in past military coups and the short-lived martial law attempt by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2024.