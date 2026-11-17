A fishing boat carrying seven people went missing off the west coast Wednesday, with search efforts under way, the Coast Guard said.

The 7.93-ton vessel was reported out of reach shortly after 1 a.m., two days after it left a port in Taean, about 110 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

The Coast Guard said it has activated a rescue headquarters and sent nine patrol boats and two aircraft to the scene while requesting help from nearby civilian vessels and the Navy.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung asked the oceans ministry, the Coast Guard and the relevant local governments to use all available equipment and personnel to quickly and safely rescue those on board, according to his office.