If there's one thing Victoria Young, a Canadian tourist, is going to do in Korea, it's buy skin care products. But instead of making her way through the usually crowded retail stores, she headed to Namdaemun Market, where she visited a pharmacy she saw online and emerged with 11 items in hand.

"A big part of why I came to Korea was skin care, and I saw this pharmacy online, and it had a lot of good reviews — like that's where the locals go — so I figured that'd be a good place to check out," she told The Korea Times outside the pharmacy on Nov. 10.

"It's not normal, I guess, back home to have these sorts of pharmacies that are just skin care pharmacies, and to get personalized recommendations from pharmacists who specialize in skin care, so that seems like a really cool experience to have," she added.

Both her Korean friend in Vancouver and her Instagram feed recommended that she visit Namdaemun Market for a "more local experience."



At another stall within the traditional market in central Seoul's Jung District, Indonesian tourists Esqi and Rachel got their hands on some Korean souvenirs. It was Esqi's third trip to Korea, while Rachel was visiting the country for the first time.

"In my country, Namdaemun Market is so viral," Esqi said, adding that the market offers merchandise at relatively low prices. She purchased a T-shirt with Korean writing. Rachel, who was also on the lookout for Korean "norigae" keychains, based on the accessory hung from the ties on traditional clothing, bought a pink Korean-style pouch.

Namdaemun Market is experiencing renewed popularity among foreign visitors — so much so that police officers and private security personnel had to be deployed to a scarf store whose owner went viral as "Scarf Man" for his witty sales tactics, drawing throngs of fans and shoppers.

Buying home goods, decor abroad

Aside from the products that have long been popular among tourists, items that one may not expect from a shopping trip abroad are gaining traction among international visitors.

Beverly Roque, a frequent visitor to Korea from the Philippines, bought a pajama set for her daughter, along with Christmas-themed headbands and decor.

"I've been visiting Korea for the longest time. I visit as much as three times a year. I think they have all the items here," she said of the market. "Clothes, bags, shoes, decor and house stuff. Name it, they have everything here."

For Ele, a tourist from Singapore, purchasing skin care and home goods in Korea proved "much cheaper" than back home. "Namdaemun itself, it has a lot of wholesale stuff, so it's at a more affordable price than in Singapore," she said.

"They have a wide variety, easy to choose from ... you can take your time and just browse and see what options they have. There's a lot of online shopping going on right now. (When you're) online shopping, you cannot feel the items ... It's like a hit-or-miss. Here, they have the options and everyone is pretty friendly."

Ele looked through bath items before buying exfoliating washcloths. During a previous trip to Seoul, she purchased wooden spoons and kitchen utensils. "Things that you cannot find easily in Singapore, we'll probably just come and buy here."

Sora and Sebastian, who were visiting from Sweden, got some plastic plants for their bathroom back in Stockholm. They also purchased a small elevated wooden plank for their kitchen table, similar to the one they saw at a restaurant the previous night. "We liked it so much we're going to have one in Stockholm, too," Sora said.

Market treats

Namdaemun Market also houses a variety of stalls offering local meals and snacks, from a pig trotter restaurant visited by the current Korean president to a small stall that became popular for serving savory Korean "hotteok" pancakes, a treat that curious tourists and locals line up to wait for patiently.

Vendors like Abdulkareem Adnan, the Iraqi owner of Adnan Kebab who also offers a Muslim prayer room in the market, know more than anyone why the market continues to appeal to foreign visitors. Opening his shop in 2008, he has seen the number of tourists to the market surge over the years. "In 2008, not too many tourists, but after 2013, every year, it increases," he said.

He attributed the lasting popularity of the market to the expansive options available to customers at lower prices. "Come here and you can find anything you want," he said.