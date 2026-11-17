A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck a city in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang on Tuesday, the weather agency said.

The quake hit an area about 22 kilometers northwest of Sangju's city center around 11:10 p.m. with the epicenter located at a depth of 20 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The agency initially put the magnitude at 3.7 but revised it down to 3.6 after further analysis.

It was the strongest of the 58 earthquakes recorded on the Korean Peninsula and in surrounding waters this year.

It was also the first quake of magnitude 3.5 or higher in the region in about 18 months, since a magnitude 3.7 tremor struck waters 52 km northwest of Taean in South Chungcheong Province on May 5 last year.