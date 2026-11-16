Ten teams of undergraduate and graduate students showcased six months of social innovation projects in Seoul last week, presenting solutions ranging from artificial intelligence tools that ease special education teachers' workloads to an app helping visually impaired pedestrians cross streets safely.

Hosted by the Seoul Future Talent Foundation at its community center, the 2026 Seoul Impact Project showcase highlighted student-led initiatives tackling persistent social challenges. After evaluating presentations, a judging panel awarded 15 million won ($10,800) in combined prize money to three standout teams.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the program supports teams of two to five students creating public value. Selected through a three-stage screening process, each of the 10 teams received 5 million won in project funding and 2 million won per member in activity stipends, alongside specialized workshops.

The team named Peering won the grand prize and 7 million won for building an AI workflow system for special education teachers. After identifying bottlenecks in classroom administration, the team created a digital platform to streamline paperwork and daily operations.

"The Seoul Impact Project was a valuable opportunity for us to grow as a social venture and develop an impact-driven business," said Kim Yoon-jo of Peering. "We will continue growing into a startup that delivers real social value."

The runner-up prize of 5 million won went to AlliLAB for an investigative journalism project examining the "fear of missing out" among young adults as a broader social issue. Eduality took third place and received 3 million won for developing an AI research assistant guiding high school students through academic inquiry reports with input from master's-level researchers and admissions experts.

Other teams focused on accessibility, youth empowerment and community ties. SafeWalk released a free AI app recognizing pedestrian traffic signals for visually impaired users, Orot studied easy-to-read election materials and pictorial voting aids for people with developmental disabilities, and Surisurimasuri began developing a predictive maintenance system for powered mobility devices. LinkRights built a rights platform and mentorship program for migrant-background youths, Didimdol Economic Education TF created a welfare literacy platform for teens, Sumgyeol published an interview book for young family caregivers and Itda connected senior citizens who make homemade side dishes with young adults.

"We will continue actively supporting young people so they can grow into innovative leaders driving lasting social change," said Nam Sung-wook, chairman of the Seoul Future Talent Foundation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.