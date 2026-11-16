Seoul will add subway runs, adjust bus schedules and offer free emergency rides to help students reach their test sites on time for Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test, the city government said.

The annual exam is the main standardized test used for university admissions in Korea. This year, 113,454 students will take the exam at 228 sites in Seoul. They must enter their test sites between 6:30 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.

To ease morning traffic, the workday at the city government, district offices and other public institutions will start one hour later than usual, at 10 a.m.

Subways will make 27 extra runs between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 15 trains will be kept on standby in case of breakdowns. City and village buses will run at their shortest intervals from 6 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., when students head home. The total number of daily bus runs will stay the same, so buses may come slightly less often at other times.

Buses that pass test sites will display signs on their windshields, and drivers will announce the stops. Subway stations near test sites will post directions to the right exits.

District offices will place 614 vehicles near subway stations, bus stops and major intersections to give free rides to students at risk of being late. About 2,100 public officials and volunteers will work with police to help students and manage traffic.

Students with disabilities who are registered with the city’s call taxi service for people with disabilities will get priority dispatch to and from test sites.

The city will also suspend noisy construction and inspections near test sites. It has asked bus and taxi operators to avoid honking and sudden braking. Vehicles other than public transportation will be restricted on roads within 200 meters of test sites.

“This year as well, we will provide comprehensive transportation support so that test-takers can focus entirely on their exams and achieve the results they have worked for,” said Yeo Jang-kwon, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Transportation Office.

“We ask family members and acquaintances of test-takers to offer quiet support to help maintain a calm atmosphere, and we also encourage the general public to actively cooperate by adjusting their commuting hours and using public transportation,” he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.