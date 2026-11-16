Starting Monday, commuters from Seoul’s outer neighborhoods can get to downtown business districts faster. The city began a pilot run of four express bus routes and added express train service on Subway Line 9.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the changes carry out a public transit plan it announced last month to ease rush-hour crowding.

The new express buses follow the same routes as existing trunk buses in the city’s median bus lanes, but they stop only at major stops. The city said the buses skip 45.8 percent of stops on average, which cuts travel time by about 10 percent.

The four routes link bus garages on the edges of the city to central Seoul. Express 150 runs from Dobong to City Hall Station, Express 370 from Gangdong to Chungjeongno Station, Express 470 from Sangam to City Hall Station and Express 605 from Gangseo to Yeongdeungpo Station. Each route makes three runs on weekdays: one at around 4 a.m., one at 7 a.m. and one at 7:30 a.m.

The city said the service is aimed at outlying areas that have few fast options, such as high-speed commuter rail. Regular buses will keep running, and the express buses will show their route numbers on their destination signs.

Line 9 runs along the southern bank of the Han River. Its weekday train service will rise from 492 runs to 500 without any new cars. Between 5:40 a.m. and 7 a.m., eastbound service will run two express trains for every local train, up from one.

Morning express capacity will rise 12.5 percent to 124,470 passengers. On westbound express trains, peak morning crowding is expected to fall from 192.5 percent to 172.1 percent of rated capacity.

Passengers are advised to check the new timetables at stations or on the operator’s website.

"Since commuting is a daily routine repeated by citizens every day, creating a faster and more convenient transit environment is a significant change that improves their quality of life," said Yeo Jang-kwon, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Transportation Bureau. "We will closely monitor operational conditions during the initial rollout and make every effort in on-site management to ensure the new transit system takes root stably."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.