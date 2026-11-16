Namdaemun Market accessories and local food specialties are heading to smartphone screens as Seoul's Jung District is set to host a live commerce broadcast on Naver Shopping Live on Wednesday, connecting small business merchants with nationwide online shoppers.

The district office announced that six merchants across five local commercial hubs — including Namdaemun Market, Jungbu Market, Shin Jungbu Market, Shin Jungang Market and Donghwa-dong Alley Shopping District — will participate in the day-long event.

Four merchants will offer food items, including artisanal sesame and perilla oils from Donghwa-dong, dried seaweed from Jungbu Market, nuts and dried seafood from Shin Jungbu Market and traditional sweet puffed wheat snacks from Shin Jungang Market. Meanwhile, two vendors from Namdaemun Market will showcase fashion accessories.

Running from 11 a.m. to 4:20 p.m., each store will host a dedicated 40-minute segment featuring professional show hosts. Merchants will interact directly with live viewers, answer questions and offer discounts, limited-time special prices and purchase-verification events.

Jung District has long served as a commercial center encompassing massive wholesale markets, specialized districts and local shopping alleys. To help traditional merchants adapt to e-commerce, the district has operated live commerce broadcasts since 2023, accumulating 58 sessions and 1.78 million total views. Viewership surged last year, with average views per broadcast jumping more than fourfold compared to the previous year.

This year's program also focused on practical merchant training, covering artificial intelligence promotional video production, social media marketing, product display and online mall onboarding. Wednesday's broadcast serves as a practical showcase for merchants to put those digital skills to work.

"Jung District's traditional markets possess unique charm and highly competitive products," said Jung District Mayor Kim Gil-sung. "We will continue to firmly support our merchants in their new challenges so their long-standing competitiveness can shine online and translate into loyal customers and higher sales."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.