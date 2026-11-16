"Can artificial intelligence (AI) provide answers to the problems of human society? We ourselves cannot even answer the fundamental question of what it means to be human," said novelist Lee Woo-hyuk at a discussion hosted by Game Generation, a cultural criticism webzine run by the Game Culture Foundation, at PUBG Seongsu in Seongdong District, Seoul, on Friday.

Veteran creators who have spent decades grappling with storytelling expressed little belief that AI could replace human creativity in narrative writing.

At the event, Lee — best known for his series "Toemarok" — said AI might be capable of producing rudimentary stories, but narratives that grapple with deeper questions ultimately require a human touch.

"AI can be a useful'paintbrush, but what matters is what kind of story you are telling," said director Byun Young-joo, whose credits include the film "Helpless" and the drama series "Queen Mantis." She added that the AI-generated videos flooding social media platforms were more akin to parody than genuine creative works.

Lee Jun-young, CEO of Dreamotion and creator of the game "My Little Puppy," shared that view.

"AI may be able to produce stories of average quality quite well, but I believe that distinctly human stories that move people's hearts will ultimately attract attention," he said.

The event was organized to give the gaming industry an opportunity to hear how creators from other cultural fields approach storytelling and what perspectives they bring to it. Both Lee Jun-young and Byun, who are avid gamers, offered candid and concrete advice. In particular, they stressed that well-crafted narratives remain essential, despite concerns that storytelling is becoming less important in games.

Lee Jun-young noted that games have rules that limit players' freedom, making it necessary to use narrative elements wisely to help players understand and internalize those constraints.

"In a game like 'Project Zomboid,' the protagonist can die pointlessly, even because of a bug. But a single narrative line — 'This is a story about you dying' — puts those questions to rest," he said, citing the game as an example.

He also stressed the importance of carefully developing antagonistic factions, praising World of Warcraft as a model. Its conflict between the Alliance and the Horde, he said, creates a compelling dynamic that deepens players' immersion.

Byun expressed concern over the growing prevalence of so-called "cathartic" narratives that deliver instant gratification to audiences.

"These days, creators face considerable pressure to 'make me feel satisfied,'" she said. "But what drives audiences to identify with a protagonist, worry about them and root for them is often the frustrating, difficult stretch of the story."

Regarding political pressure surrounding works such as the film "Assassins" and the game Call of Duty, Byun said she did not think creators would be intimidated by such pressure. However, she emphasized that "respect and protection for creators are essential to producing good works."

As intellectual property is increasingly adapted across different genres and media, the two creators also shared their experiences with cross-media storytelling.

Lee, who has seen his "Toemarok" series adapted into both a live-action film (1998) and an animated feature (2025), said details of stories could change depending on the medium, as long as its underlying spirit remained intact. He expressed regret, however, that the live-action adaptation had failed to preserve that essence.

Byun, who directed the film adaptation of Japanese novelist Miyabe Miyuki's "Helpless," said she had received the original author's support despite making some changes to the source material.

"That was because I did not tamper with the unchangeable destination of the original narrative — the author's attitude," she said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.