Oh Hyun-joo, a career diplomat who previously served as a deputy director at the presidential National Security Office, took office Monday as the 15th president of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the state-run foreign aid agency.

KOICA is Korea’s main agency for carrying out the government’s grant aid programs for developing countries. It was founded in 1991. An inauguration ceremony was held the same day at its headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

Oh graduated from Korea University with a degree in Spanish language and literature and earned a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Cambridge. She joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1994 after passing the foreign service exam.

Her key posts include director of the ministry’s development cooperation division, counselor at Korea’s mission in Geneva, special adviser to the president of the United Nations Human Rights Council, director general for development cooperation and deputy ambassador to the U.N.

In 2023, she became Korea’s first female ambassador to the Vatican. In June 2025, she was named third deputy director of the National Security Office, where she handled diplomatic and security issues related to economic and technology security.

KOICA described Oh as a development cooperation expert with more than 30 years of experience in official development assistance, multilateral diplomacy and economic security. Official development assistance is aid that governments and public institutions give to support economic development and welfare in developing countries.

“Based on the experience KOICA has built over the past 35 years, we will work closely with related ministries and agencies to leap forward as a unified KOICA that opens a new chapter in Korea’s development cooperation,” Oh said in her inaugural speech.

She also pledged to support the participation and growth of partners such as young people and companies. She said KOICA would pursue development cooperation that balances the progress of partner countries with Korea’s national interests.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.