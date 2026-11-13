Korea's rice output declined for the fifth consecutive year in 2026 amid changing dietary habits, data showed Friday, with the cultivation area also reaching a new low.

Rice production decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year to 3.5 million tons this year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

It marked the fourth-lowest level since the government began compiling the data in 1965.

The combined area of rice paddies in the country fell 1.1 percent year-on-year to 670,000 hectares, the smallest on record.

Despite the decline in overall production, output per 1,000 square meters increased 0.2 percent year-on-year to 524 kilograms this year, according to the ministry.

Rice remains a staple food in Korea, but consumption has steadily fallen in recent decades amid shifts in dietary preferences.

The decrease in production also came amid the government's efforts to manage output while encouraging farmers to switch to other crops.

By region, South Jeolla Province and Gwangju together produced 736,000 tons of rice, followed by South Chungcheong Province with 681,000 tons and North Jeolla Province with 526,000 tons, the government findings showed.