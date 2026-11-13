Korea's rice production falls for 5th year in 2026 amid changing diets
Summary
South Korea’s rice production fell 0.9 percent to 3.5 million tons in 2026, marking a fifth consecutive annual decline, data showed Friday. The rice paddy area also reached a record low of 670,000 hectares as dietary habits change and the government encourages farmers to grow other crops. Output per 1,000 square meters rose 0.2 percent to 524 kilograms. South Jeolla Province and Gwangju together recorded the highest regional output, at 736,000 tons.
Key Facts
- The 2026 production total was the fourth-lowest since the government began compiling rice output data in 1965.
- The rice paddy area decreased 1.1 percent year-on-year to 670,000 hectares.
- Output per 1,000 square meters reached 524 kilograms, up 0.2 percent from the previous year.
- South Chungcheong Province produced 681,000 tons, while North Jeolla Province produced 526,000 tons.
Korea's rice output declined for the fifth consecutive year in 2026 amid changing dietary habits, data showed Friday, with the cultivation area also reaching a new low.
Rice production decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year to 3.5 million tons this year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
It marked the fourth-lowest level since the government began compiling the data in 1965.
The combined area of rice paddies in the country fell 1.1 percent year-on-year to 670,000 hectares, the smallest on record.
Despite the decline in overall production, output per 1,000 square meters increased 0.2 percent year-on-year to 524 kilograms this year, according to the ministry.
Rice remains a staple food in Korea, but consumption has steadily fallen in recent decades amid shifts in dietary preferences.
The decrease in production also came amid the government's efforts to manage output while encouraging farmers to switch to other crops.
By region, South Jeolla Province and Gwangju together produced 736,000 tons of rice, followed by South Chungcheong Province with 681,000 tons and North Jeolla Province with 526,000 tons, the government findings showed.
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