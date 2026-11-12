Women flock to Seoul's Namdaemun Market for viral 'Scarf Man'

“Take a few. I can come back again.”

“Oh, thank you, sis. Bless you.”

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, middle-aged women gathered outside Hanyangsa, a scarf shop at Namdaemun Market in central Seoul, were sharing scarves with one another. The shop had already closed for the day, but women who had purchased scarves earlier were handing them to those leaving empty-handed. Some visitors had traveled by train from cities such as Daegu and Daejeon.

Namdaemun Market has been swept up in the craze for the “Scarf Man.” A merchant identified only as A, who sells scarves at the market, has become an online sensation for his witty banter on social media, drawing huge crowds eager to see him in person. At 1 p.m. that day, the real-time population indicator for the Namdaemun Market area stood at approximately 25,000, classified as severely crowded. When A emerged from his shop after closing, a barrage of smartphone camera flashes greeted him. He made his way through the crowd with help from privately hired security guards.

His appeal lies in his down-to-earth personality and gruff, humorous way of speaking. He sells six scarves for 10,000 won ($7) and approaches customers with mock scolding remarks such as, “Don't spend your money,” “Just look around and go,” “It doesn't suit you,” “Even if you buy it, you'll never wear it once you get home,” “These are only good enough to line a doghouse,” and “Don't risk your life over buying a scarf.”

A woman in her 50s who said it was her third visit to the market just to see him laughed as she explained, “I'm so hooked on his banter that I watch videos of Scarf Man for four hours a day. Last time, I waited six hours.”

Because of his resemblance to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, A has also earned the nickname “Namdaemun Scarf Leo,” a play on “scarf” and “DiCaprio.” Choi Mo-ran, 54, who had traveled from another region to purchase wholesale goods, said A had been well-known among market regulars for his distinctive humor and warm, down-to-earth personality even before he became famous on social media.

“There are plenty of places selling scarves, but it's hard to come across someone as charming as him. That's why people like him,” she said.

Middle-aged women made up a particularly large portion of the crowd.

“Women around our age are completely hooked on his addictive way of speaking. We're not just here to buy scarves. For 10,000 won, we get a scarf and the Scarf Leo show. It's a two-for-one deal," said a woman in her 60s who had come from Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Another woman in her 60s, who had traveled from Uijeongbu, said, “His way of talking is so entertaining that it completely captivates you. He also has a handsome face and a very warm, human side.”

A's popularity has also boosted foot traffic at Namdaemun Market. According to Seoul's floating population data, the area containing Hanyangsa recorded 7,715 people at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, up approximately 16.8 percent from 6,606 on the same day a year earlier.

“Since early this year, influencers and celebrities have been uploading videos about Namdaemun Market on YouTube, gradually bringing in more visitors. But the Scarf Man phenomenon has caused the crowds to surge explosively," an official from the Namdaemun Market Merchants Association said.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Namdaemun Market has also risen sharply. According to Shinhan Card data, foreign card spending at tourism-related businesses around the market's Jayu Shopping Center reached 15.758 billion won in January-September this year, up 65.6 percent from 9.514 billion won during the same period last year. The increase was particularly striking compared with the 1.5 percent growth in overall card spending during the same period.

The growing crowds, however, have also caused problems. Scarf Man voluntarily suspended business operations over concerns about a possible crowd-related accident. A clothing merchant operating next door said, “All the attention is focused on the scarf shop, so sales at surrounding stores haven't increased at all.”

“The number of visitors on weekdays has increased twofold or threefold, making it difficult to get through the area and disrupting deliveries," said Choi Hyo-yeol, 82, who works in delivery services.

There are also concerns about a possible crowd crush. After tens of thousands of people gathered to see Scarf Man, more than 30 police officers were dispatched to the scene on Tuesday.

Jung-gu District in central Seoul plans to ask the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to add the Namdaemun Market area to the list of locations monitored under its crowd management system for densely populated areas.

“We aim to incorporate the area into the system starting next year, following a demand survey at the end of this year. We are closely monitoring crowd conditions and significantly increasing on-site surveillance and patrols," a district official said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.