Rail workers threaten indefinite strike from Dec. 10

Unionized workers of Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) said Wednesday they will launch an indefinite general strike at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, demanding improvements to the promotion system and the employment of more safety-related personnel.

The Korean Railway Workers' Union announced the plan in a news conference at Seoul Station, warning the walkout will proceed unless its demands are met.

In a statement, the union criticized the current promotion system for "unfairly" excluding field workers and said staff shortages in railway operations are directly compromising safety.

The union plans to hold a large-scale rally at Seoul Station on Saturday, followed by a two-week safe-operation campaign and a series of regional nighttime rallies beginning Nov. 23.

The walkout could disrupt KTX and conventional train services nationwide, as well as subway services in the capital area. Its impact could be greater than that of previous strikes following the integration of high-speed rail operator SR Co. into KORAIL in September.