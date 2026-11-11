Police chief nominee's confirmation hearing set for Nov. 18

The National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing for Kim Jong-chul, nominee for commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), next week, officials said Wednesday.

The parliamentary public administration and security committee adopted a plan to hold the hearing next Wednesday during a plenary meeting earlier in the day.

The KNPA commissioner general nominee can be appointed by the president even without parliamentary consent following the confirmation hearing.

If appointed, Kim would fill a post that has remained vacant for nearly two years since former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in late 2024.