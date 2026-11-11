Lee vows to reflect farmers' voices in decision on CPTPP membership

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday vowed to accommodate farmers' opinions in deciding whether to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The president made the remarks in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on the 31st Day of Farmers, reiterating his pledge to take farmers' interests into account when deciding to join the Indo-Pacific trade bloc.

"On important issues, including farmland reform ... and the CPTPP, the government will work toward faithfully reflecting voices from the (agricultural) field so as to be helpful to farmers," Lee wrote in the post.

The president has previously said that Korea's entry into the CPTPP would be "unavoidable," but has pledged to focus on finding complementary measures to implement when seeking CPTPP membership.

While CPTPP membership is expected to help boost Korea's overall exports, the agricultural and fisheries sectors are likely to take a hit from market opening due to imports of cheaper products.

Lee has ordered the government not to apply for CPTPP membership this year, expressing the need for sufficient consultations with farmers and fishermen who oppose Korea's entry into the trade bloc.

"A country that looks down on agriculture is unlikely to prosper," he said, calling the sector the foundation for "food security" and a national strategic field. "Safeguarding the root of agriculture, a future life industry, is tantamount to protecting South Korea's future."

The president also stressed the government's efforts to protect the agricultural industry, including stabilizing agricultural produce prices and farm household incomes, vowing to ensure that farmers earn a fair income commensurate with their labor.