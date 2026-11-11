Korea ranks 10th place in global AI, digital competitiveness
Summary
Korea ranked 10th among 70 countries in a global digital and artificial intelligence competitiveness ranking, the science ministry said Wednesday. The country rose eight places from the previous year in a report by the International Institute for Management Development. The United States ranked first, while Singapore was second among Asia-Pacific countries. The ministry attributed Korea’s rise to government policy efforts and the country’s resilience, and said it would swiftly carry out major AI and digital policies.
Key Facts
- Korea ranked third in the technology infrastructure and efficiency metrics.
- Korea placed first in research and development expenditure as a share of gross domestic product.
- Korea ranked eighth in the AI adaptation index.
- China ranked seventh overall and Japan ranked 19th, while Canada placed fifth after losing its top position from the previous year.
Korea came in 10th place among 70 countries in a global digital and artificial intelligence (AI) competitiveness ranking, the science ministry said Wednesday.
The country moved up eight spots from the previous year, according to the report published by the International Institute for Management Development, a Swiss-based business school, according to the ministry.
Taking the top spot this year was the United States, rising from its fourth spot a year ago. Canada, however, lost its top-spot position to be ranked at fifth place this year.
Among countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Singapore was ranked second place, China came in at seventh place, and Japan ranked 19th place.
By category, Korea ranked third in the technology infrastructure and efficiency metrics.
The country ranked first place in the research and development expenditure per gross domestic product category and ranked eighth in the AI adaptation index, the ministry said.
The science ministry added that Korea's rise in overall rankings was a result of the government's policy efforts and the country's strong resilience, and vowed to swiftly carry out major AI and digital policies.
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