First lady Kim meets with Korean women in Japan

First lady Kim Hea Kyung met Tuesday with female members of an association representing Korean residents in Japan and praised the group's contributions to the development of their home country.

Kim, wife of President Lee Jae Myung, made the remarks during an afternoon tea meeting with members of the women's division of the Korean Residents Union in Japan, also known as "Mindan" in Korean.

The first lady thanked the compatriots for their service to their home country, saying, "You have worried about and lent support when Korea was in trouble and cheered more enthusiastically than anyone when it grew and developed."

The first lady said the compatriots' enduring love had helped make Korea what it is today.

"We will cherish our gratitude for a long time," she said, welcoming their visit to their home country.

Japan has a large Korean community, partly a legacy of Japan's colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945, during which many Koreans moved to Japan for education and work.