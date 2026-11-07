Labor minister urges tougher action on industrial accidents

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon on Saturday called on officials to play a more active role in preventing industrial accidents and protecting workers.

The minister presided over an emergency teleconference with senior labor officials from across the country.

Emphasizing that safety at worksites cannot wait, he said companies should bear heavy responsibility when serious accidents occur.

"We must treat with real urgency any business where the same kind of serious accident keeps happening," he said, telling officials to keep such companies under particular scrutiny.

He also called for stern action against employers who cut safety spending to protect their profits.

"We must make it clear to business owners if they still put cost-cutting ahead of safety even when a worker has died, they will be held heavily responsible," he added.

Kim also vowed to work closely with the ministry's regional offices. Under the new Labor Inspector Act, which takes effect Dec. 8, some of the ministry's inspection authorities will be delegated to local governments.