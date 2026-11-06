Nat'l conference of judges to be held this month amid calls for judicial independence

A key conference of representative judges from courts nationwide will take place later this month, officials said Friday, amid calls to uphold judicial independence in response to the ruling party's criticism of the judiciary.

The conference had been initially set for Dec. 7 but will take place one week earlier than scheduled on Nov. 30 following a vote by its members.

No agenda has been set, but it is expected to include discussions on the judiciary's independence.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has been pushing for a parliamentary probe into Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, accusing him of interfering in politics.

The DPK has accused Cho of meddling in last year's presidential election after the Supreme Court overturned a not-guilty verdict in President Lee Jae Myung's election law violation case and sent it back to a lower court for retrial just ahead of the June 3 presidential election.

The party also took issue with Cho's refusal to recommend a new candidate for Supreme Court justice as requested by the presidential office, as well as allegations of improper use of official funds.

Some judges have called on the judiciary to respond to what they see as attacks on the judiciary's independence.

"We must stand ground against unfair attacks," Judge Seong Chan-yong of the Incheon District Court wrote on the judiciary's internal online forum last week, with others voicing support to the call.