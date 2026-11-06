Lee vows efforts to restore honor of civilians killed in state violence during Korean War
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung pledged Friday at a joint memorial service in Seoul City Hall to redress past state violence against civilians before, during and after the Korean War. He said the state has a duty to uncover concealed truths and correct historical wrongs. Lee also vowed to step up efforts to excavate victims’ remains, identify them and return them to their families, and to promptly build a memorial facility in Daejeon.
Key Facts
- U.S. troops opened fire on South Korean refugees at Nogeun-ri in 1950, believing North Korean soldiers were hiding among them, and the incident reportedly killed hundreds of civilians.
- South Korea launched the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2005 to investigate the Nogeun-ri incident and other cases of state violence.
- Lee’s message to the memorial service was read by Jeon Seong-hwan, his secretary for social cohesion.
President Lee Jae Myung on Friday pledged efforts to restore the honor of civilians killed in state violence around the 1950-53 Korean War, saying it is the state's duty to redress past wrongs.
Lee made the pledge in his message to this year's joint memorial service for civilian victims of state violence before, during and after the Korean War, held at Seoul City Hall. The message was read by Lee's secretary for social cohesion Jeon Seong-hwan.
In the early stage of the war in 1950, U.S. troops opened fire on approaching South Korean refugees at Nogeun-ri, a village in North Chungcheong Province, believing that North Korean soldiers were hiding among them. The incident reportedly left hundreds of innocent civilians dead.
After the revelation about the incident, South Korea launched the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2005 to investigate similar cases, as well as other incidents of state violence.
"It is a duty that today's state is obliged to fulfill: to shed light on the truth covered up by the state in the past and redress the wrongs of history," Lee said.
He vowed to step up efforts to excavate the remains of victims of wartime state violence and identify them so they can be returned to their families.
The president also vowed prompt construction of a memorial facility in Daejeon for victims of state violence and other efforts to restore their honor.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.