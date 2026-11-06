Labor rallies, marathons to cause congestion in Seoul this weekend

Traffic congestion is expected in central Seoul this weekend due to labor rallies and marathon events, police said Friday.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a major umbrella labor union, plans to hold a preliminary rally near the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office in downtown Seoul at 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

KCTU members will then march through downtown Seoul before holding their main rally for about an hour on the road between Sungnyemun Intersection and Taepyeong Intersection. They are scheduled to march back to the labor office from 4 p.m.

In the Yeouido area, the "Save Race Marathon," sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will take place from 8 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

The course starts at Yeouido Park, crosses the Sogang Grand Bridge, and reaches a turnaround point at the Gwangheungchang Station intersection. As a result, vehicle traffic on the Han River bridge will be restricted from 7:50 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Traffic in Yeouido is expected to become congested again from 2 p.m., when another major umbrella labor group, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, is scheduled to hold a rally.

On Sunday, the 2026 Liberty and Democracy Marathon, sponsored by the Seoul metropolitan government, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. in central Seoul, police said.

The race will start at Seoul Plaza, pass through the Heunginjimun gate and Euljiro and return to the starting point. Police said the road between the Sejongdaero intersection and the Heunginjimun intersection will be completely closed to vehicle traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.