Inside look at 4-year mission behind Captain Q's unexpected resurgence

Behind the unexpected resurgence of Captain Q, which returned to the liquor market after an 11-year hiatus, was one man's four-year mission to reinvent the brand. His goal was to make the inexpensive rum-based spirit — once notorious for hangovers so severe that drinkers joked it took two days to recover — appealing to younger consumers without the baggage of its past.

Priced at less than 10,000 won ($7.20), Captain Q has returned to public notice with a viral advertising campaign featuring comedian Lee Sun-min that paid homage to 1980s commercials. The limited-edition release of 12,000 sets sold out completely within a day of shipment. Even the Scottish supplier of the rum base was reportedly surprised, remarking, "Korea is such a dynamic market."

Kim Dong-jun, a spirits manager on Lotte Chilsung Beverage's soju and spirits brand management team, had been preparing for Captain Q's revival since 2022. He can finally breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that four years of work had not gone to waste. At the company's headquarters in Songpa District in Seoul on Tuesday, Kim looked as flushed as the liquor's distinctive color.

Kim led the entire process of bringing the brand back to market after 11 years, from selecting the type of liquor and securing ingredients to conducting consumer research. "There were many twists and turns as we prepared for the relaunch starting in 2022," he recalled.

The biggest question was how much of the original Captain Q to retain. Launched in 1980, the inexpensive alcohol was once popular but eventually became synonymous with severe hangovers. The challenge was to revive the drink while overcoming the more negative parts of its reputation.

"We spent a lot of time debating whether to make it whisky or stick with rum, like the original," Kim said.

The team ultimately chose rum to preserve the brand's roots. "The core of the project was to retain what was worth keeping from the past while turning its negative image into something people could laugh about," he explained.

Quality was another area where the team was determined to make a difference. To create a smoother, more approachable drink, it adopted the cask-aging method commonly used for whisky. Although this technique is not typically used for rum, the new Captain Q was aged for 12 months to develop a smoother taste with sweet, mellow notes.

Even for Kim, who has spent more than a decade in the imported liquor business, Captain Q represented a new challenge. He had previously worked with brands such as Jägermeister and Scotch Blue, which primarily target liquor enthusiasts and niche consumers. This time, he shifted his focus to an affordable spirit intended for a much broader audience.

The team also simplified how the rum could be enjoyed. While rum is often used as a cocktail ingredient, the new Captain Q was designed to be enjoyed without any special preparation. It can be sipped neat, served on the rocks or mixed with other beverages.

The "Q Libre" campaign was born out of this approach. The recipe combines Captain Q with Lotte Chilsung Beverage's Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime in a 1-to-3 ratio. Inspired by the Cuba Libre cocktail, which mixes rum and cola, the campaign also draws on the cocktail's association with freedom and independence, connecting those themes to Captain Q's brand story.

The company is already preparing to ensure that the brand's comeback does not remain a one-off. Once supply stabilizes, it plans to expand distribution beyond convenience stores and large supermarkets to food service outlets, including franchise pubs. The aim is to make Captain Q into an everyday drink that consumers can enjoy with ordinary meals, such as Korean grilled pork belly, rather than something reserved for special occasions.

"Our ultimate goal is to establish Captain Q not just as an affordable mass-market spirit, but as a drink that anyone can comfortably enjoy in their everyday lives," Kim said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



























