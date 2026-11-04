'They just need a chance': Mother of twins with autism calls for more inclusive schools

ULSAN — “Chae-a, do you like drawing?”

“Yes!”

“You won an award for your drawing. What did you do with your picture at school?”

“I showed it off.”

“How did you feel when you showed it to everyone?”

“Happy. Excited.”

The eight-year-old's answers were brief, but her drawings were filled with endless stories.

Jang Chae-a, 8, a second-grader at Samdong Elementary School in Ulsan, won the gold prize in the 8-10 age category at the 2026 International Youth Art Contest (IYAC), a global competition for children and teenagers. She met with the Hankook Ilbo on Oct. 29 in Ulsan.

Chae-a, who is on the autism spectrum, has difficulty expressing her thoughts spontaneously through speech. But her mother, Lee Kyung-geum, 43, said this does not mean her daughter lacks the desire to communicate or the determination to do things well.

“It's as though all the stories she cannot fully put into words pour onto the drawing paper,” Lee said with a smile.

Chae-a's award-winning work, titled “My Wonderful World of Stories,” is filled with images of children in traditional Korean clothing playing folk games, along with a turtle ship, a tiger, an ox, a mouse and pine trees. She brings together a variety of subjects drawn from her experiences and interests, weaving them into an engaging narrative.

Last year, Chae-a received an honorable mention as the youngest participant in an art competition for people with developmental disabilities organized by the Love Phone Welfare Foundation. She also won gold at an art competition for students receiving special education services organized by the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education. But this was her first award at an international competition open to participants regardless of disability.

Chae-a has never received formal art instruction. Her only structured exposure to drawing has been through art therapy sessions twice a week, designed to support her emotional development and self-expression.

She loves drawing so much that she will start sketching as soon as she sees a blank sheet of paper. She is also highly attentive to colors, able to distinguish subtle differences among the 48 shades in a box of crayons.

What sets her apart in particular is her ability to vividly remember scenes she has seen and experiences from everyday life, then reinterpret them into visual stories of her own. This skill also helped her learn Korean letters and the English alphabet at an early age.

Jung Min-sook, an art therapist who has worked with Chae-a since she was 6, said the girl gathers things that capture her interest and turns them into a coherent story.

“She has an exceptional ability to weave together historical figures, animals, nature, play, and thoughts and experiences from everyday life into a unified picture,” Jung said.

Another distinctive feature of Chae-a's work is that she can complete a drawing without lifting her pencil from the paper, and rarely uses an eraser.

Chae-a attends a mainstream elementary school, like other children her age. While children with disabilities often face difficulties adjusting to school life, school has become her greatest source of inspiration.

Her twin younger brother, Sun-ho, who is also on the autism spectrum, attends the same school. With the assistance of special education support staff, except for a few subjects, the two take classes together with their classmates in mainstream classrooms.

Teachers and classmates treat Chae-a and Sun-ho as equal members of the school community rather than singling them out as different.

During a recent theater class, their classmates helped the twins, who have difficulty memorizing lines, by whispering their cues to them as the performance unfolded. When prompted with instructions such as, “Lie down. Say, ‘Oh ... I'm sleepy,’” Chae-a and Sun-ho would follow along.

“From after-school activities such as samulnori (traditional Korean percussion), violin lessons and choir to community experiences like apple picking and harvesting sweet potatoes, they take part in everything on an equal footing,” Lee said.

“Every little experience of having friends wait for them and include them is the greatest foundation for building their self-esteem and sense of accomplishment.”

There have also been considerable changes in Lee's own life as she has helped her children find joy in growing up within the school community.

A graduate of Seoul National University's College of Pharmacy, Lee had always led a highly goal-oriented existence. The realization that both her children had disabilities, however, became a turning point that changed the course of her life.

“I had always been able to achieve whatever I set out to do through hard work, but Chae-a and Sun-ho were different,” she said. “It took me a long time to fully accept each child's individual pace and way of expressing themselves.”

The practical challenges were also considerable. The family faced substantial financial burdens arranging language and cognitive therapy. Because both parents worked, they were excluded from various government support programs, among other difficulties.

Social prejudice and restrictions also took an emotional toll. The children were frequently turned away from private academies and sports facilities, and finding opportunities for them to interact with peers was far from easy.

“There are times when things other children learn in a few weeks take our children more than a year of practice,” Lee said. “What hurt the most was when they were denied the opportunity to participate at all simply because they were falling behind.”

She added that while individualized education tailored to each child's disability and developmental level is necessary, society must also recognize that children with disabilities will eventually have to live alongside everyone else.

“Children with disabilities should also be given the opportunity to learn and grow together in groups. I hope society can be a little more patient and give them the time they need,” she said.

What Lee wants for her children is not some extraordinary achievement or exceptional success. It is simply an ordinary life in which they can communicate with the world in their own ways.

“I don't want Chae-a to become some extraordinary genius or a hero who has overcome her disability. I just hope that even when she grows up, she will keep drawing, communicate with other people through her art and find her place in the world.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.