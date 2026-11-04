President Lee Jae Myung will launch a YouTube program aimed at explaining his state administration to the public and answering people's questions, a presidential official said Wednesday.

The first 30-minute episode of the new program, "President's Y," will be aired Thursday night on the president's YouTube channel, and new episodes will be released every two to three weeks, according to Lee's press secretary, Seong Ghi-hong.

During the pre-filmed program, Lee plans to "voice his frank opinions in the language of the people in a comfortable atmosphere and answer questions from the public," Seong told a press briefing.

The new program is part of Lee's efforts to communicate better with the public and provide more sufficient explanations of his thoughts and policies, the presidential official added.