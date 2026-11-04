Ruling party leader Kim Min-seok's decision to reverse his claim of collusion between party lawmakers and a religious sect has fueled internal divisions and backlash among the main opposition.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) had planned to announce the results of an internal investigation into allegations that followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a nonmainstream religious sect, joined the party to sway the outcome of the party leadership race, but a briefing planned for Tuesday to make such an announcement was canceled at the last minute.

The party leader, Rep. Kim, instead apologized at a closed-door meeting of party lawmakers, saying the party found no evidence to support his earlier claim that the registration of the members were orchestrated between the church and lawmakers who were not aligned with President Lee Jae Myung.

Kim first raised the allegations in July ahead of the party's Aug. 17 leadership election, claiming that an anti-Lee faction had secretly colluded with Shincheonji in a remark widely seen as targeting former leader Jung Chung-rae.

The issue resurfaced last month when the DPK confirmed through an internal investigation that Shincheonji members had joined the party.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Jung criticized Kim's claims as "groundless" and politically motivated.

Lawmakers aligned with Rep. Jung demanded Wednesday that Kim issue a public apology, saying his apology the previous day, made public via a briefing by floor spokesperson Kim Sung-hoi, was not enough.

"Kim should offer a sincere public apology to party members and former party leader Jung Chung-rae, who were the victims, and take responsibility for his remarks," Rep. Lee Sung-yoon said.

Another member of the party's supreme council, Rep. Han Min-soo, argued an apology made at a closed-door meeting of party lawmakers cannot "heal the wounds of party members and supporters who have endured ridicule and insults."

"The act of insulting party members and putting the party at serious risk constitutes an act that goes against the party," Jung said.

At a supreme council meeting earlier in the day, Kim vowed to carry out efforts to unite the party and take steps to prevent religious interference in the ruling party but did not offer a public apology.

Rep. Choi Min-hee did not attend the meeting, claiming she was earlier "pressured" by Kim not to make any remarks about Shincheonji.

Kim's apology also drew criticism from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).

PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig called on Kim to immediately step down and retire from politics while urging President Lee to order a joint prosecution-police investigation into the case.

The main opposition party has been implicated in a similar allegation involving Shincheonji, with the church's founder and leader, Lee Man-hee, currently facing a trial on charges of forcing over 56,000 church followers to join the PPP in an attempt to influence the outcome of party primaries and nominations ahead of the 2022 presidential election and the 2024 general elections.