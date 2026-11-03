100 AI, chip, biotech firms to recruit young talent at Seoul Job Fair

Around 100 high-tech companies in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, semiconductors and robotics will gather in Seoul next week to recruit young job seekers, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The 2026 Seoul Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul. The city is hosting the event together with the Korea Industrial Technology Association and the Korea Student Aid Foundation.

Sixty companies, including pharmaceutical firm Huons and surgical robot maker Meere Company, plan to hire about 400 people. Another 40 or so companies are taking part in a youth AI talent festival held alongside the fair.

Job seekers can have one-on-one interviews and consultations with company recruiters on site. A QR code-based system lets them check their place in line and browse other companies’ openings while they wait.

AI-based services will recommend companies that match applicants’ preferred jobs and working conditions. An AI “culture fit” test will help them find workplaces suited to their personalities and values. Visitors can also try AI, robotics, virtual reality and drone technologies at experience booths.

The city has held the job fair three times since 2022. In total, 204 companies and about 8,500 job seekers have taken part, and about 1,220 people have been hired.

At the same venue, the city will hold an AI talent festival for the Seoul Software Academy, its free job training program for young people. The festival includes lectures on AI-era careers, a startup pitch event, project presentations and a generative AI hackathon. In the hackathon, 12 finalists will propose AI solutions to problems young Seoul residents face, such as finding jobs and housing.

“We will strengthen practical hiring links between companies and job seekers so young people can land quality jobs in future industries,” said Kim Hyun-woo, director general of the city’s Economic Policy Office.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.