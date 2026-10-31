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Comedian Shin Bong-sun, who has drawn attention for her slimmer figure, turned down even a tempting snack to stay on track with her diet.

Shin recently posted a photo of a black plastic bag on social media, writing, “Hotteok my older sister bought me from Namdaemun. I won't eat it.” She also shared a full-body photo taken at a gym, saying she was playing tennis and attending a personal training session.

Shin previously revealed that she had lost 11 kilograms in just 100 days. She has since continued to exercise regularly and manage her diet.

Hotteok: A calorie bomb with sugar and oil

Hotteok is a snack made by filling wheat flour dough with a sweet filling and cooking it in oil. The carbohydrates in the dough, combined with sugar and oil, make the snack high in calories. Its calorie content varies depending on its size, filling ingredients and the amount of oil used during cooking.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's food nutrition database, hotteok containing nuts has 314 kilocalories per 100 grams. Eating a 150-gram hotteok would therefore provide about 471 kilocalories.

With oil added to the dough and sweet filling during cooking, eating several hotteok as a snack after a meal can significantly increase one's total daily calorie intake.

Those who want to enjoy hotteok while dieting should consider cutting their portion in half. It is also better to eat a small amount during the day, when activity levels are higher, rather than immediately after a meal. Pairing it with water or unsweetened tea instead of a sugary drink can help reduce additional calorie intake. When making hotteok at home, the amount of sugar in the filling and oil used for cooking can also be adjusted.

Tennis burns calories, while strength training helps preserve muscle

Tennis, which Shin enjoys, is an aerobic exercise that involves moving around the court to follow the ball. It increases heart rate and breathing while boosting energy expenditure.

Doubles tennis is generally considered moderate-intensity exercise, while singles tennis falls into the vigorous-intensity category. Actual exercise intensity varies depending on the pace of play and an individual's fitness level. Consistently combining such activities with dietary adjustments can help manage weight and body fat.

Personal training involves individualized instruction from a trainer, and its benefits depend on the type of exercise performed. If sessions include strength training using dumbbells or exercise machines, they can help preserve muscle during weight loss.

A research analysis published in September 2025 in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine found that adding resistance training to dietary interventions for adults resulted in greater fat loss. It also helped reduce the loss of fat-free mass, which includes muscle.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.