Seoul has turned an underused underground subway concourse into a recreational hub where outdoor runners can change clothes and store gear before hitting nearby riverside trails, while park golf enthusiasts can play indoors regardless of the weather.

The facility — the ninth in a municipal network curiously named "Fun Stations" — opened Friday on basement level 1 of Shinmokdong Station on Line 9, offering direct access to the adjacent Anyangcheon stream running paths.

The facility, located near exits 1 and 2 on the station's basement level, features a 213-square-meter runner support area and a 228-square-meter indoor park golf center equipped with six screen-based hitting bays.

The runner facilities include three changing rooms for men and women each, along with 14 lockers in each section, and are available free of charge.

Lockers cost 3,000 won ($2.10) for four hours, while vending machines offer running essentials such as shower wipes and energy gels.

The runner support area operates from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., covering subway service hours.

The indoor park golf center operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., charging 6,000 won for 18 holes, and offers opportunities for beginners and experienced players alike.

Leisure Ro Park Golf, a private company selected in July, developed and operates the indoor facility, including its practice, introductory and group lesson programs.

Seoul also plans to offer free introductory lessons and classes for socially disadvantaged residents, with details on registration and schedules to be announced later.

The Fun Station initiative transforms underused subway station areas into spaces for sports, culture and leisure, with eight locations already operating since its launch at Yeouinaru Station in 2024.

The city plans to open its 10th location at Mongchontoseong Station in November and gradually expand the initiative to other neighborhoods.

At a running festival in Yeouido Park on Oct. 24, about 420 visitors explored promotional booths, while 122 participants joined the Fun Station Run Around event, which included running routes of about 8 kilometers.

"Shinmokdong Station Fun Station is a space designed to connect Anyangcheon's riverside exercise environment with indoor sports facilities in subway stations, allowing citizens to enjoy running and park golf close to their everyday lives," said Ahn Dae-hee, director-general of Seoul Metropolitan Government's Future Space Planning Bureau.

"We will continue to expand Fun Stations reflecting the characteristics of each region across all 25 autonomous districts, developing them into vibrant spaces that citizens can easily access and enjoy in their daily lives," he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.