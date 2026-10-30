President Lee Jae Myung on Friday extended "deep condolences" over the death of popular veteran actor Choi Bool-am, calling him the "father of our era."

Choi died the previous day at the age of 87 at a hospital, where he was receiving treatment. Since beginning his television career in 1967, Choi had been known for his portrayals of paternal characters in popular TV series.

"You will long remain in the hearts of people as a detective who safeguards justice and a loving father," Lee wrote on his X account, referring to the TV roles that made Choi widely loved.

The president quoted Choi's remarks, "Becoming a good actor starts with becoming a good person," lauding the exemplary, heartwarming care Choi had shown for people and the world.

"We will engrave in our hearts your will to look into the shadowy places of society and care for the wounds of neighbors," Lee noted.

"We will remember you, who had stood by the people for a long time as the father of our era," he added, wishing him to rest in peace.