President Lee extends deep condolences over death of veteran actor Choi Bool-am
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung extended deep condolences on Friday over veteran actor Choi Bool-am’s death, calling him the father of our era. Choi died the previous day at 87 while receiving treatment at a hospital. Lee praised Choi’s portrayals of a justice-protecting detective and a loving father, and remembered his care for people and society’s marginalized.
Key Facts
- Choi began his television career in 1967.
- Lee shared his condolences in a post on his X account.
- Lee quoted Choi as saying that becoming a good actor starts with becoming a good person.
President Lee Jae Myung on Friday extended "deep condolences" over the death of popular veteran actor Choi Bool-am, calling him the "father of our era."
Choi died the previous day at the age of 87 at a hospital, where he was receiving treatment. Since beginning his television career in 1967, Choi had been known for his portrayals of paternal characters in popular TV series.
"You will long remain in the hearts of people as a detective who safeguards justice and a loving father," Lee wrote on his X account, referring to the TV roles that made Choi widely loved.
The president quoted Choi's remarks, "Becoming a good actor starts with becoming a good person," lauding the exemplary, heartwarming care Choi had shown for people and the world.
"We will engrave in our hearts your will to look into the shadowy places of society and care for the wounds of neighbors," Lee noted.
"We will remember you, who had stood by the people for a long time as the father of our era," he added, wishing him to rest in peace.
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