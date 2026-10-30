Police to deploy 7,800 personnel nationwide for crowd safety during Halloween

Police will deploy around 7,800 personnel across the nation to manage crowds celebrating Halloween over the weekend, officials said Friday, as the country prepares for its fourth Halloween since the deadly 2022 Itaewon crowd crush.

The National Police Agency (NPA) said it will operate a special safety management period from Friday to Sunday. During the period, riot police, regional patrol teams and detectives will be dispatched mainly to 28 key areas, including 14 locations in Seoul.

The government is seeking to prevent any recurrence of the Oct. 29, 2022, tragedy in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul, where 159 people died in a surge through a narrow alleyway.

Police will split pedestrian traffic in narrow bottleneck areas and guide crowds to walk in a single direction, officials said. If crowd density rises dangerously, police will restrict incoming traffic from the perimeter to secure open space for people to disperse.

Police said they will share real-time data with relevant agencies and dispatch officers immediately to scenes in case of crowd-related reports.

Officers will also conduct strict stop-and-search operations for replica guns and illegal police uniform costumes.

On Friday morning, acting NPA Commissioner Kim Jong-chul inspected preparations for crowd safety on the streets of Itaewon and urged officers to maintain strict readiness for crowd safety, violent crimes and terrorism.

During his visit, Kim also laid flowers and paid silent tribute to the victims at a memorial space near the site of the 2022 tragedy, known as the "Oct. 29 Memorial Alley."