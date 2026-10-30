PM mourns actor Choi Bool-am's death

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook mourned the death of actor Choi Bool-am on Friday, saying his acting career was the history of Korea's culture and arts itself.

Choi, widely thought of as the nation's father figure, died Thursday night at the age of 87.

"The late actor's career was, in itself, a history of Korean culture and arts. We will forever cherish the emotion he brought to the nation," Han said in a message posted on the social platform X.

Han also noted Choi's contributions to society, such as providing support for children from vulnerable backgrounds and those suffering from incurable diseases, as well as efforts to help locate missing children.

"Together with the people, I will remember the way he warmed the hearts of the people," she said.