Check-in system at Incheon airport restored after hourslong disruption
Summary
Incheon International Airport’s check-in system was fully restored by Friday afternoon after a malfunction disrupted passenger processing. The outage began at 4:30 a.m. in an airline network connecting ticketing systems, affecting airlines at both terminals. Ticketing operations resumed at China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China. By 5 p.m., 38 flights had been delayed and about 1,200 travelers were stranded; the airport operator said the disruption appeared linked to a glitch in ARINC’s global network.
Key Facts
- Intermittent connectivity issues affected eight airlines at Terminal 1 and five airlines at Terminal 2, according to Incheon International Airport Corp.
- Ticketing was effectively halted at China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China by the afternoon.
- Passengers formed long lines at check-in counters, and some said their airlines had not provided expected recovery times despite approaching departures.
A check-in system malfunction that occurred at Incheon International Airport was fully resolved by Friday afternoon, the airport operator said, after causing major delays in passenger processing.
The malfunction began at 4:30 a.m. in an airline network connecting ticketing systems at the country's main gateway, leading to intermittent connectivity issues for eight airlines at Terminal 1 and five airlines at Terminal 2, according to Incheon International Airport Corp.
By the afternoon, ticketing was effectively halted at three airlines -- China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China.
The airport later said all three had resumed ticketing operations.
Long lines of passengers formed at check-in counters, with some protesting that their airlines were not informing them of expected recovery times despite their approaching departures.
As of 5 p.m., 38 flights had been delayed, leaving some 1,200 travelers stranded.
The airport operator said the disruption appeared to have been caused by a glitch in the global network of American aviation service provider ARINC.
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