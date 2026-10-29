In response to a growing international population, Seongdong District in eastern Seoul said Thursday that it has established a dedicated "Foreign Resident Service Desk" at the Yongdap-dong Community Service Center to streamline administrative procedures and eliminate language barriers for non-Korean residents.

According to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics, foreign residents in Korea reached a record high of 2.58 million in 2025, accounting for 5 percent of the total population. In Seongdong District, registered foreign residents have jumped 41 percent over the past five years. Yongdap-dong has experienced an even sharper surge of 70.8 percent, with its foreign population rising from 480 to 820 to comprise 7.1 percent of the neighborhood's residents. This rapid demographic shift, driven by an influx of foreign workers and international students attending nearby Hanyang University, has created a surging demand for accessible public administration.

To address these needs, the district created a one-stop service counter staffed by experienced public servants proficient in foreign languages. Located on the first floor of the neighborhood center, the desk features bilingual signage for easy navigation. It provides core administrative services for registered foreign nationals, overseas Koreans, and multicultural families, including seal registration and changes of residence.

The novelty of this new service center lies in its tailored, one-on-one assistance model. Dedicated staff guide visitors through official forms printed in multiple languages, while generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools provide real-time translation and interpretation to eliminate communication issues. The desk also provides crucial administrative guidance on reporting births and marriages and multicultural family welfare programs to support long-term settlement.

This initiative underscores a broader trend across Seoul local governments to modernize public services for international residents.

Gangnam District in southern Seoul recently upgraded its administrative counters with AI-powered transparent OLED communication windows to deliver instant live translation in 130 languages. While Gangnam District’s high-tech screens focus on automated translation, Seongdong District’s new Yongdap-dong counter complements AI tech with dedicated, bilingual human staff to ensure personalized civil support.

"Sensitively tailored support is essential so that differences in language and culture do not create obstacles when using administrative services," Seongdong District Mayor Ryu Bo-hwa said. "We will continue to listen to diverse resident voices and improve our public administration environment so that everyone can navigate local services with ease."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.