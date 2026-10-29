Lee vows to leave no suspicions unresolved on 4th anniv. of Itaewon crowd crush

President Lee Jae Myung vowed Thursday to leave no suspicions unresolved regarding the deadly 2022 Itaewon crowd crush as he marked its fourth anniversary.

Lee made the promise during a memorial event at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, which brought together some 1,000 people, including victims, bereaved family members and lawmakers.

"I will make sure the people are never again sacrificed unjustly due to the state's absence and negligence," he said, alluding to the preceding administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was in office at the time of the tragedy.

"My administration is focusing the nation's capabilities on creating a country where everyone is safe," he added, citing new legislation aimed at better protecting people from disasters and accidents.

Lee noted that under his administration the mandate of a special commission investigating the disaster has been extended until September 2027.

"This is a promise to uncover the truth until not a single suspicion remains and ensure the truth leads to preventing a recurrence," he said.

The tragedy happened on Oct. 29, 2022, during Halloween festivities in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon, where crowds surged into a narrow alley, leaving 159 people dead and 196 injured.

The National Commission for the Investigation of the October 29 Itaewon Disaster has been tasked with uncovering the cause and on Tuesday announced its interim findings, including that the interior ministry's situation room became aware of the crowd crush at 10:48 p.m. on the night of the tragedy, but only notified then Interior Minister Lee Sang-min 43 minutes later.

The panel said it plans to question Yoon and the former minister, both of whom are currently in custody in connection with Yoon's failed martial law bid in December 2024.