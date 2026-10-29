Lee, Saudi crown prince hold phone talks on advancing bilateral cooperation

President Lee Jae Myung and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday agreed to further strengthen the two countries' cooperation as they held phone talks, Lee's office said.

The phone call took place at the request of the Saudi side, with Lee expressing deep sympathy for Saudi casualties from the ongoing war in the Middle East, according to a written briefing by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

"The two leaders agreed that they look forward to developing bilateral ties to a higher level, even in a grave situation posed by the war, through close communication and cooperation," she said. "In particular, they agreed to further solidify mutually beneficial and substantive cooperation in various areas as 'future-oriented strategic partners.'"

They additionally agreed to continue discussions on ways to develop bilateral ties by meeting in person, she added.