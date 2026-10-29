The education ministry said Thursday it will seek criminal prosecution of anyone caught cheating on the annual college entrance exam using artificial intelligence (AI) glasses, while disqualifying cheaters from the exam for three years, up from the current one year.

The ministry announced these measures, pledging to deal sternly with cheating using AI glasses during the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) as an act aimed at "intentionally and systematically obstructing the normal operation of national examinations."

Cheaters using AI glasses will face criminal punishment on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means, the ministry said, adding it is also pushing to lengthen the exam ban for CSAT cheaters from one to three years.

The ministry said it will actively recommend universities apply the same rules to their own entrance exams, where cases of cheating using AI glasses were recently caught.

Starting with this year's CSAT scheduled for Nov. 19, one designated inspector will be assigned to each test site to check for AI glasses, according to the plan. The ministry will also set up a rapid response network with local education offices to immediately handle suspected incidents.

Looking ahead to next year's exam, the ministry said it plans to review introducing radio wave detectors developed by specialized agencies to spot unauthorized electronic devices, after examining their practicality.

The ministry added AI glasses to the list of banned items for the CSAT in July and issued guidelines on how to handle various cheating cases.