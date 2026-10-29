Cheong Wa Dae urges N. Korea to cease provocations following missile launch

The Office of National Security at the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae held an emergency meeting Thursday and urged North Korea to cease provocations after Pyongyang fired a dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

The meeting was attended by officials from the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) to analyze and assess the North's latest missile launch, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The office stressed the need to take all necessary measures in response to the latest launch, saying the latest provocation came only about two weeks after the North's previous launch on Oct. 12.

The national security office also said the North's firing of the ballistic missiles is in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and urged Pyongyang to immediately halt such actions.

The missiles were launched from the Wonsan area at around 12:30 p.m., according to the JCS.