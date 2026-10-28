Former BIGBANG member Seungri, who is reportedly expecting his first child, has already legally married his pregnant girlfriend, according to a report.

Ilgan Sports reported Tuesday that Seungri and his wife, who is pregnant, have registered their marriage and are legally married.

The report came a day after Gray News reported that Seungri's girlfriend, who is in her 20s, is expecting a baby boy in January next year.

The news that Seungri is set to become a father drew public attention, with the revelation that the couple had already registered their marriage emerging later.

As news of the expected birth broke before any announcement of marriage, speculation arose that the couple had conceived before marriage. Seungri denied the speculation, saying he was not considering holding a wedding ceremony at this time. The couple is reportedly preparing for the birth.

The news of Seungri's marriage and impending fatherhood has drawn additional attention as he recently faced a complaint over alleged special assault.

In August, Seungri was accused of threatening a man with a soju bottle and assaulting him at a restaurant in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul. His side acknowledged that he picked up a soju bottle but denied swinging it at or striking the other man.

Seungri, formerly a member of K-pop group BIGBANG, retired from the entertainment industry in 2019 after becoming embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal. He was subsequently indicted on nine charges, including habitual gambling, procuring prostitution and embezzlement. In 2022, the Supreme Court upheld his sentence of 18 months in prison.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.