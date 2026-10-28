Gov't to carry out large-scale inspections into IT infrastructures amid recent hacking attacks

The government is set to carry out large-scale vulnerability inspections on around 170 key information technology (IT) infrastructures in the private sector, amid back-to-back cybersecurity breaches at public institutions and financial firms, an official said Wednesday.

The ministry of science and ICT will conduct a security vulnerability assessment targeting 111 public organizations that manage such infrastructures, with a particular focus on those connected to the Internet, such as web pages and public-facing servers.

Inspections are expected to conclude by the end of the year at the latest, the official added.

The latest measures come after a total of 16 commercial banks reported cyberattacks that led to the breach of customer data this year. President Lee Jae Myung has also expressed concern over such attacks, calling for the country to develop cybersecurity methods suited to the artificial intelligence (AI) era.