Births up 13% in August to highest in 7 years
Summary
The number of babies born in Korea rose 13 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, extending the increase to 26 consecutive months. August’s 23,703 births were the highest for that month since 2019, while the total fertility rate rose to 0.87. The rebound came amid more marriages, a larger population in their 30s and more positive attitudes toward having children. Deaths outnumbered births by 6,605.
Key Facts
- The August total was 23,703 births, compared with 20,983 a year earlier.
- The total fertility rate increased by 0.09 from a year earlier, but remained below the 2.1 births per woman needed to maintain a stable population without immigration.
- From January through August, 193,783 babies were born, up 14.5 percent year on year and the highest total for that period since 2019.
- August marriages fell 1.2 percent year on year to 19,218, while divorces rose 4.4 percent to 7,510.
- Deaths increased 4.9 percent year on year to 30,308.
The number of babies born in Korea shot up 13 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the 26th consecutive month of increase, government data showed Wednesday.
A total of 23,703 babies were born in August, up from 20,983 a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. It marked the highest figure for any August since the 24,371 posted in 2019.
The country's total fertility rate, the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, rose 0.09 from a year earlier to 0.87 in August. The rate remains well below the 2.1 births per woman needed to maintain a stable population without immigration.
The number of births has maintained an upward trajectory since July 2024.
Over the January-August period, 193,783 babies were born, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier. It was also the highest figure for the period since 2019.
The recent rebound came amid a growing number of marriages, an increase in the population in their 30s and more positive attitudes toward having children.
The number of marriages in August fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier to 19,218. The number of divorces, on the other hand, rose 4.4 percent to 7,510.
The number of deaths, meanwhile, increased 4.9 percent from a year earlier to 30,308, resulting in a natural population decline of 6,605, the latest findings showed.
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